Chicken sandwiches in Ronks

Agapē Cafe & Grille
366 Hartman Bridge Rd, Ronks
|Aioli Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken topped with sharp cheese, aioli, and spring mix on a toasted brioche roll.
Bespoke Brewing - 226 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA
226 Gap Rd, Ronks
|Grilled Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, balsamic glaze, bruschetta mix, leaf lettuce, garlic butter toasted Broiche, Served with a choice of fries, tots, slaw or BBQ chips.