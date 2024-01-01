Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ronks

Ronks restaurants
Ronks restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Agapē Cafe & Grille

366 Hartman Bridge Rd, Ronks

Aioli Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken topped with sharp cheese, aioli, and spring mix on a toasted brioche roll.
Bespoke Brewing - 226 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA

226 Gap Rd, Ronks

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, balsamic glaze, bruschetta mix, leaf lettuce, garlic butter toasted Broiche, Served with a choice of fries, tots, slaw or BBQ chips.
