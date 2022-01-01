Go
What makes Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream a fan favorite in Boston for over 30 years? It starts with our meticulous attention to detail, the finest ingredients and made in-store freshness. Discover Boston’s best kept secret.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

559 High St • $

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Frappe$8.95
Kids$5.25
Kid's Sundae$6.95
Pints$9.75
Quarts$13.50
Regular Sundae$7.95
Regular$6.25
Extra Thick Frappe$9.95
Large$7.25
Large Sundae$8.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

559 High St

Dedham MA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
