Rons Ice Cream and Bowling

Welcome to Ron’s. Discover the award winning ice cream that is Boston’s best kept secret. Handmade in our Hyde Park location fresh daily using only the finest ingredients. See for yourself why Ron’s has a cult following, since 1979.

Quarts$13.95
Regular Frappe$9.50
Extra Thick Frappe$10.50
Pints$10.25
Large$7.75
Kid's Sundae$7.50
Large Sundae$9.50
Regular$6.75
Regular Sundae$8.50
Kids$5.75
1231 Hyde Park Ave

Hyde Park MA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
