Roofers Union

Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity.
1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar
2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall
3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.

Popular Items

Fried Thigh Sandwich$15.00
Sriracha honey glaze, lettuce, mayo served on ciabatta bun
Mushroom Risotto$22.00
Royal Trumpet, Shiitake, Yellow Oyster, Pioppino, Vincotto
(gluten free, vegetarian, cannot be made dairy free)
Side Fries$7.00
Bratwurst$14.00
Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.
8oz Cheeseburger$16.00
ground brisket & sirloin, Cabot cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, LTO, potato bun
Kale Salad$11.00
Artichoke, Feta, Smoked Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
(can be made vegan if you leave off the Feta)
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
Duo of Sausages$20.00
Pick 2 sausages, served on pretzel rolls with their corresponding accoutrements.
Mussels$19.00
Rope grown mussels from Maine steamed in beer with andouille sausage, red onion, garlic, butter and thyme. Served with fries.
<Can be GF if we substitute wine for beer, please note that there is cross contamination in fryer so fries are less than GF>
Roasted Cauliflower$10.00
Shishito Pepper, Pickled Cauliflower, Mustard Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2446 18th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

