Roofers Union
Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity.
1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar
2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall
3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2446 18th Street NW • $$
Location
2446 18th Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
