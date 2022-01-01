The Drive-In off

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

No reviews yet

If you're looking for a Houston Mexican restaurant, Ninfa's is not only a local icon, having serviced politicians, celebrities & even visiting royalty, their Mexican food is unbeatable. Chef Alex Padilla uses only top quality ingredients, like Mama Ninfa herself did, & fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood like red snapper, jumbo shrimp & more.

Voted Best Margaritas, you can enjoy Ninfaritas on our spacious patios, dine on the best Mexican dishes & fajitas around and truly enjoy a great restaurant experience.

