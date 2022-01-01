Go
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.

TACOS • SALADS

1110 Government St • $$

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$6.00
Pulled Chicken, Spinach, Crispy Bacon Bits, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch
Crawfish Taco$9.00
Sauteed Shrimp and Crawfish, Roasted Garlic, Fire Roasted Corn, Spinach, Chipotle Ranch, Bang Bang Sauce, Lime Juice
Chicken Street Taco$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Mexican Pizza$8.00
Fried 6" Flour Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch, Sour Cream
Carnitas Street Taco$6.00
Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Street Taco Steak$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Mexican Street Corn Dip$7.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips
House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
Sauteed Shrimp, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Beef Street Taco$5.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

1110 Government St

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

