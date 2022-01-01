Go
Rooftop 120

TAPAS

120 Hebron Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Calamari$16.00
pepperoncini, choice of marinara or lemon caper aioli
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$13.00
braised chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and monterey, sriracha ranch
CBR Flatbread$14.00
chicken, bacon, ranch, garlic crema, jack cheese
Honey Garlic Salmon$24.00
honey & garlic glaze, sesame seed, roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
Boneless Wings$17.00
choice of buffalo, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, or honey sriracha
Rooftop Wings$17.00
choice of buffalo, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, or honey sriracha
Fried Cod Taco$15.00
Ahi Tuna Taco$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

120 Hebron Ave

Glastonbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
