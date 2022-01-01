Rooftop 120
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
120 Hebron Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Hebron Ave
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Plan B
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
Siam Glastonbury
Come in and enjoy!
Bricco Trattoria
Live & Eat Well Always!
HBC - Glastonbury
Come in and enjoy!