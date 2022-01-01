Go
Rooftop at the Providence G

Rooftop dining all year long.
BRING A BLANKET AND GET COZY AT OUR OUTDOOR FIREPITS OR INSIDE A PRIVATE IGLOO, OR DINE WITH US UNDER OUR FULLY WEATHERIZED GLASS ROOFTOP AND ENJOY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL MONTH LONG.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

100 Dorrance St, • $$

Avg 4.1 (1828 reviews)

Popular Items

Our Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
Bowl Fully of Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
Steak Tartare$16.00
Beef & Broccoli$29.00
Painted Hills petit tender, charred broccoli, salsa rosa, tonnato, rice
Two Drinks to go - Winter Sangria (Copy)$24.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, triple sec, OJ, pumpkin spice
Rooftop Burger$18.00
Painted Hills beef, American cheese, candied bacon, pickle, iceberg, onion, mob sauce, shore fries
Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Crispy wings, Eggo®, foie syrup, picked chilies, candied Pecans
Local Oysters - each$3.00
Verjus mignonette, kimchi cocktail sauce
Crudo$14.00
Local fish, daily preparation
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

100 Dorrance St,

Providence RI

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
