Go
ROOH image

ROOH

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

736 W Randolph Ave

Chicago, IL 60661

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

ROOH DAL$10.00
Black Lentils with a touch of cream
Basmati Rice$4.00
ACHARI CAULIFLOWER$24.00
Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress
Garlic Naan$4.00
House made to order in our Tandoor oven
V-WHOLE WHEAT ROTI$5.00
**Butter Chicken Dinner$34.00
Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts
*Butter Chicken(GF)$22.00
Chicken cooked with a rich tomato & cashew sauce. *Contains Nuts
CHILI CHEESE KULCHA$10.00
Naan stuffed with tilamook Cheddar and green chilis
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
PLAIN NAAN$4.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago IL 60661

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Komo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

No reviews yet

Updated Americana fare served with craft beers and signature cocktails. Located on Madison Row in the heart of West Loop and now off Well on North Avenue in Old Town!

Jaipur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gyuro Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

ROOH

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston