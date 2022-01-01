Go
The Rook

Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.

404 W State St

Salmon Rillette$8.00
Ithaca NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
