Rookies Food & Spirits

Jambalaya$18.99
Shrimp, crawfish tail meat, tasso ham, andouille sausage, chicken cod, bell peppers and onion in a tomato stew served over dirty rice with a side of bacon maque choux and a mini loaf of crusty French bread.
Chicken Strips$8.99
A half pound of hand breaded fresh chicken breast tenders fried golden and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Stoner Bowl$9.99
Garlic mashed potatoes topped with popcorn chicken, buttered corn, gravy and shredded cheese.
3 Pc Fish$13.99
Three cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.
Crawfish Pie$16.99
Crawfish tail meat, crab, and vegetables in a rich seafood bisque baked in a pie crust served with sides of dirty rice, bacon maque choux and a mini loaf of crusty French bread.
Kid's Dino Nuggets$5.99
Minor Leaguer$9.99
Lake Perch$16.99
Over half a pound of wild caught Canadian lake perch filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and your choice of potatoes.
Garlic Cheese Curds$10.99
Over a half pound beer battered chunks of garlic kissed goodness with your choice of dipping sauce.
2 Pc Fish$11.99
Two cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.
10267 US Hwy 14

Mazomanie WI

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
