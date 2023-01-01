Go
Banner picView gallery

Rookie's Sports & Events - 321 1st Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

321 1st Street

Benicia, CA 94510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

321 1st Street, Benicia CA 94510

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DRIFT BENICIA - *COFFEE*PASTRIES* - *PIZZA SLICES* BEER & WINE (COMING SOON)
orange starNo Reviews
366 1st street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Amore Bistrot
orange star4.9 • 61
145 East D Street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Mangia² - Mangia !! Magia !!
orange starNo Reviews
290 East L Street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Bottom of the Fifth - 498 Military East
orange starNo Reviews
498 Military East Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK
orange starNo Reviews
665 Industrial Way Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Five Suns Brewing
orange star4.8 • 202
701 Escobar St Unit C Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Benicia

Jamba - 000432 - Benicia
orange star4.7 • 1,780
804-A Southhampton Rd. Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Amore Bistrot
orange star4.9 • 61
145 East D Street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Benicia

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rookie's Sports & Events - 321 1st Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston