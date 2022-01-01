Go
Consumer picView gallery

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2180 NW 156th Street

Clive, IA 50325

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive IA 50325

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Glück Tea - 9250 University Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
9250 University Ave, Ste 101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Barn Town Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
9500 University Ave. #1110 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Monterrey Express
orange starNo Reviews
757 SE Alices RD Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Taste Of New York Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
769 SE Alices Rd Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Central Standard Burgers & Shakes Waukee, IA
orange starNo Reviews
1222 SE Univeristy Ave Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
orange starNo Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clive

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 16 - Clive
orange star4.3 • 649
9901 University Avenue Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
orange star4.9 • 222
9901 University Ave, Suite 150 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Ducktail Lounge
orange star4.6 • 144
1809 NW 86th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tapz Pub
orange star4.5 • 140
8450 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Clive

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston