Qui Qui DC

Qui Qui DC is bringing the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico to the Nation’s Capital in DC’s Shaw neighborhood.

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor

Popular Items

Avocado Salad$12.00
Caribbean Avocado, Heirloom Tomatoes, charred corn, tossed in a cilantro lime dressing.
Rice and Beans (V)$7.00
Beef Empanadas$12.00
2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup.
Contains gluten.
Mofongo Pelao (V)$10.00
Fried/Smashed green plantains, seasoned with garlic oil and salt.
Carne Frita Mofongo$19.00
Fried/smashed green plantains, seasoned with salt and garlic oil, and topped with seasoned pork chunks.
Pernil$21.00
Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.
Carne Frita con Tostones$15.00
Marinated pork bites, deep-fried crispy and served with tostones de platano.
Pastelon$19.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.
Chicken Mofongo$18.00
Fried/smashed green plantains, seasoned with salt and garlic oil, and topped with fried, bite-sized pieces of chicken thighs.
Pollo Guisado$18.00
Chicken stew made with potatoes, olives, in a criollo-tomato base. Served with white rice.
Location

Washinngton DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
