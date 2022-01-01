Go
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

Room 38 is Columbia, Missouri’s premier restaurant for dining, catering, nightlife, and special events. We offer a unique dining experience with a diverse selection of modern global cuisine and eclectic cocktails, featuring flavors for every palate.

FRENCH FRIES

38 N 8th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (870 reviews)

Popular Items

Asiago Chicken Carbonara$11.00
Caesar Salad$8.50
Original Sliders$10.00
Beef & Brick$12.00
Lobster Mac n Cheese$11.50
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.50
Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Candied Bacon Burger$13.00
Chicken Wings$10.50
Pretzel Bites$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

38 N 8th St

Columbia MO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

