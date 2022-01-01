Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Room 38 is Columbia, Missouri’s premier restaurant for dining, catering, nightlife, and special events. We offer a unique dining experience with a diverse selection of modern global cuisine and eclectic cocktails, featuring flavors for every palate.
FRENCH FRIES
38 N 8th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
38 N 8th St
Columbia MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shiloh Bar & Grill
American style Cuisine with a Full-Service Bar, merging the experience of Great Food and Night Life! Come in and enjoy!
9th Street Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Bud's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Goldie's Bagels
Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli