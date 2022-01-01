Go
Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

In-house micro-brewed beer served with fresh, handmade, from-scratch beer-infused food.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

201 S Main Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Chile Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Garlic aioli, chopped green chile, applewood-smoked bacon, green chile queso.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.00
Side Pickle Spear$0.25
THE SHOOMER$12.00
ale-braised button mushrooms, chopped garlic, pesto, parmesan, marinara
Pepperoni Pie$12.00
Pepperonis, mozzarella, marinara
Triple Pig$15.00
Pepperoni, sweet ale-braised sausage, salami, marinara
HOUSE-SEASONED FRIES
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Create your own favorite where you choose a sauce, pick your toppings, and we top every pie with mozzarella
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
PUB MAC & CHEESE$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 S Main Ave

Portales NM

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
