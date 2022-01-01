Go
The ROOST Café

Real Food
Real Butter
Real Good Home Cooking

817 Main St

Popular Items

Traditional Benedict with Ham$14.99
Farmer Dan's Omelet$16.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, red peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and country gravy.
Italian Soda$3.99
Chorizo Omelet$15.99
Chorizo, Jack cheese, onion, green pepper and garnished with cilantro
Country Scramble Bowl$15.99
Eggs, country sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper and cheese over home fires, smothered in country gravy and a side of toast.
Hollandaise Sauce$4.25
Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash$17.99
Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$15.99
Served with a side of toast and choice of hash browns, home fries or spinach.
Roost Burritos$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.
Corned Beef Potato Pancakes and Eggs$15.99
Two of our delicious potato pancakes mixed with corned beef served in a bowl with 2 eggs and a side of toast.
Location

817 Main St

Chico CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
