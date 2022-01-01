Go
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

35 West Market Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Iced Tea$3.95
The Roost Special$14.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
The Flower Pot$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, deep fried cauliflower, smoked mushroom gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg (V)
Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
The Garbage Biscuit$14.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, smoked pulled pork, bacon, sausage gracy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
Corner Sandwich$11.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
Berry Short Biscuit$6.95
scratch buttermilk biscuit, house jam, seasonal berries, whipped cream, confectioner's sugar (v)
York City Special$8.95
two eggs your way, crispy hashbrowns, and our famous scratch biscuit. add bacon or sausage +$2.95
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
buttermilk biscuits, sausage or mushroom gravy, apricot butter
The Alamo$15.95
skillet cornbread with apricot
butter, hashbrowns, double smoked
BBQ brisket burnt ends, queso,
fried egg
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

35 West Market Street

York PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

