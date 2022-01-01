Go
Toast

ROOSTARZ

ROOSTARZ serves always-fresh, never-frozen, hand-breaded hot chicken sliders and fries made with 100% pure peanut oil. Choose your own spice level, from mild to hot … for starters, try not to call "S.O.S" when trying "The Reaper" their hottest heat level.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

4540 Post Street suite 290 • $$

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

3) 2 Tenders & Fries$16.97
served with pickles over sliced bread & starz sauce
Kale Slaw$4.99
Kale-N-Rooz$16.95
2 crispy chicken tenders (chopped) over kale slaw, served with pickles & starz sauce
1) 2 Sliders & Fries$20.97
Served with kale slaw, pickles, and starz sauce.
Single Slider$8.99
served with kale slaw, pickles, & a side of starz sauce
Fries$5.99
Jungle Fries$17.95
2 crispy chicken tenders (chopped) over cheese fries topped with starz sauce
Fountain - Drinks$2.49
Single Tender$6.99
served with sliced bread, pickles & a side of starz sauce
2) 1 Slider 1 Tender & fries$18.97
slider served with kale slaw, pickles, & starz sauce. Tender served with pickles over sliced bread and starz sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4540 Post Street suite 290

El Dorado Hills CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Relish Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Great patio
Great beers
Great burgers

India Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brickyard Counter & Bar

No reviews yet

Take Brickyard food home! Order here and we will have it ready when you arrive.

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Bawarchi Indian serving authentic North and South Indian Cuisine specializing in Biryani's, Indo-Chinese, Dosa and Tandoor.
Enjoy our Food, Enjoy your life !!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston