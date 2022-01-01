Go
Toast

Rooster

Come in and enjoy!

1025 Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Jam$12.00
Two biscuit sandwiches, ham, house jam, fontina, eggs. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
Side Breakfast Potatos$2.00
Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
Farmers Platter$15.00
3 local cage free eggs any style, breakfast sausage, bacon, toast, house made jam
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Rooster Slinger$13.00
andouille sausage, eggs, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, over thick cut toast
Side Bacon$4.00
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Nutella Crepe$8.00
classic or add strawberries or bananas
Brunch Burger$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
See full menu

Location

1025 Washington Avenue

Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust pizza + Craft beer, cocktails & wines.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston