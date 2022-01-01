Go
Rooster is a European style, urban cafe specializing in crepes, sandwiches, and brunch items along with a unique selection of coffee, brunch cocktails, and bloody marys! We have a strong commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally, and make almost everything we serve from scratch!

Popular Items

French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
Farmers Platter$15.00
3 local cage free eggs any style, breakfast sausage, bacon, toast, house made jam
Side Breakfast Potato's$2.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Bacon & GC Scramble$13.00
bacon, goat cheese, arugula, red onion, tomato jam, arugula jam, 3 local eggs, served over breakfast potatoes
Rooster Slinger$13.00
andouille sausage, eggs, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, over thick cut toast
Brunch Burger$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
Vegan Slinger$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
Location

3150 South Grand

Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
