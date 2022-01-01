Go
Toast

Rooster Town Wafflery

Finally, something to crow about.
Breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, serving 7:30am-2:00pm.

3613 Shire Blvd. • $$

Avg 3.6 (32 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

3613 Shire Blvd.

Richardson TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Texas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liberty Burger

No reviews yet

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Fernando's CityLine

No reviews yet

Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients

Tricky Fish

No reviews yet

Happy Hour 2 pm - 6 pm, Monday - Friday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston