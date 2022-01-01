Go
Rooster Run Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

635 W. State St • $$

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Club$12.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and jack cheese
Deep Fried Pickle Chips$7.95
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Bacon bacon burger$13.95
8oz Angus burger with chopped bacon in the patty, topped with freshly sliced cheddar, two strips of bacon and bacon jam
K - Chicken tenders and fries$4.75
Southwest burger$13.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken fettucini alfredo$14.95
Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
Chicken fried steak served with veggies, mashed potatoes, and gravy
Chicken Melt$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, ranch, tomato, and avocado on grilled sourdough
Hamburger$9.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun
House salad - Large$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

635 W. State St

Hurricane UT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
