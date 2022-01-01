Go
Roosters Bar and Grill

Rooster's has 3 Full-Service Bars, 36 of the Coldest Draft Beers in town. Try our fan-favorite authentic New York-style Brick Oven Pizza, Smoked Wings, or Cheese Bings! Don't forget our Angus burgers, sliders, even low-cal menu & healthy salads. Happy Hour Monday thru Friday from 3-7 PM.
Come in and enjoy! Over 4,600 sq ft to social distance. Must be 21 to Enter.

7585 S. Northshore Dr.

Popular Items

French Fries Basket$2.99
10 Pcs Smoked Wings$13.50
Cheese Burger$10.25
Beef burger topped with your choice of cheese.
Fried Okra Basket$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
10 Pcs Traditional Fried Wings$12.50
5 Pcs Traditional Fried Wings$6.50
10 Pcs Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings$12.50
Lg Build Your Own$9.99
Start with cheese & add your choice of toppings. Priced per topping
Cheese Bings$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
Fried Pickles$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
