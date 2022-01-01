Roosters Bar and Grill
Rooster's has 3 Full-Service Bars, 36 of the Coldest Draft Beers in town. Try our fan-favorite authentic New York-style Brick Oven Pizza, Smoked Wings, or Cheese Bings! Don't forget our Angus burgers, sliders, even low-cal menu & healthy salads. Happy Hour Monday thru Friday from 3-7 PM.
Come in and enjoy! Over 4,600 sq ft to social distance. Must be 21 to Enter.
7585 S. Northshore Dr.
7585 S. Northshore Dr.
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
