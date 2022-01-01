Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

247 Three Springs Rd • $$

Avg 4 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
s/o Ranch$0.79
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

247 Three Springs Rd

Bowling Green KY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
