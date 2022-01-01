Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1601 Greentree Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1601 Greentree Blvd

Clarksville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
