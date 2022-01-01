Go
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Dumpster Fries$6.79
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Casual
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

5225 Nike Station Way

Hilliard OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Average Joes Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

The most asked Question about NASTY’s
Why in the world would you name your restaurant NASTY’s?
The name is unique because it was our youngest son’s (Nathan) nickname given to him by his football team mates when he was a sophomore. He was not a dirty player, but when he played, he played lights out, downright NASTY as they would say and had several schools looking at him.

Hoagie City

No reviews yet

Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries

