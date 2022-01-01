Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2140 W 4th St • $$

Avg 3 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2140 W 4th St

Ontario OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
