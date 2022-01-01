Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

16450 Square Dr • $$

Avg 3.5 (132 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.
s/o Ranch$0.59
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Dumpster Fries$6.79
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.59
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

16450 Square Dr

Marysville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
