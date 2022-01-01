Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1414 N 21st St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Rooster Nest$11.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Dumpster Fries$6.79
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1414 N 21st St

Newark OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

