Rooster's A Noble Grille

Our seasonally-inspired menu is a tribute to all the craftsmen, artisans and small local farmers with whom we have built strong relationships over the years.

380 Knollwood Street

Popular Items

Chocolate Torte, chantilly$12.00
House Made Pimento Cheese and Grilled Crostinis$10.00
Cup Tomato$6.00
Day Soup Cup$6.00
Fair Share Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, pickled red onions, champagne honey vinaigrette$9.00
Mixed Italian Olives$7.00
Fried Oysters$18.00
Fried Oyster, with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Romaine Caesar, Croutons, Parmigiana$12.00
contains raw egg
Iceberg Wedge, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing$12.00
Joyce Farms Smoked Wings 1lb$18.00
Location

380 Knollwood Street

Winston-Salem NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
