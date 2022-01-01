Go
Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1041 Gemini Place • $$

Avg 3.1 (194 reviews)

Popular Items

Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
s/o Ranch$0.59
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1041 Gemini Place

Columbus OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
