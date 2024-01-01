Go
Main picView gallery

Roosters Rookery -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3014 Old Route 17

Deposit, NY 13754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3014 Old Route 17, Deposit NY 13754

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

River Run Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
150 Faulkener Road Hancock, NY 13783
View restaurantnext
Tedeschi's Italian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
25066 State Rt 11 Hallstead, PA 18822
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 472 - Avangrid Binghamton NEW
orange starNo Reviews
18 Link Drive Binghamton, NY 13904
View restaurantnext
Moxie Wood Fire Grill
orange star5.0 • 271
988 Conklin road Conklin, NY 13748
View restaurantnext
Farm by Beer Tree Brew
orange starNo Reviews
197 NY Route 369 Port Crane, NY 13833
View restaurantnext
McGirk's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4 BINGHAMTON, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Deposit

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Roosters Rookery -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston