Go
Toast

Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

257 W Central Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Dumpster Fries$6.79
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

257 W Central Ave

Springboro OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heather's Coffee & Cafe

No reviews yet

Hello, Heather's friends! During this time we are offering curbside pickup & carry-out orders Offered Tues-Sat 7am-3pm. Thank you for supporting our local, small business!

The Dayton Barbecue Company

No reviews yet

Our goal: GOOD EATS, our passion, SMOK'in MEATS.
Dayton's home for authentic barbecue.

J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come visit the one and only Mike's Nashville Hot location! Our locally owned establishment brings southern style casual dining and catering to the Dayton area! Orders may be placed in store, on our website, over the phone, or through Door Dash.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston