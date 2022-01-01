Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
120 Crossings Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Crossings Drive
Washington Court House OH
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Canteen @ Post 25
The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!
Two Scoops of Sugar
Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490
Platform Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
Orion Coffee and Tea
Come in and enjoy! We are currently operating out of our Mobile Coffee Trailer. We are currently offering nearly our entire menu!