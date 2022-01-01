Go
Toast

Roosters

A Fun, Casual Joint!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5050 Crookshank Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5050 Crookshank Rd.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Champions Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nation Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)

West Side Brewing

No reviews yet

We make damn good beer.

Ivory House

No reviews yet

Ivory House seamlessly blends aspects of fine dining with the comfort and approachability of a neighborhood restaurant. Familiar foods elevated by a modernist chef. A wine list that runs the gamut. Mindful service amid plenty of ambiance.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston