Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm.
To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm.
We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
6601 Morrison Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6601 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Copain
Gathering around thoughtful food and drink is a powerful thing; we consider it a form of preservation in this busy world. We exist to help you do more of that with ease.
Cafe Monte
Come on in and enjoy!
Park Sushi
Come in and enjoy!