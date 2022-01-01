Go
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm.
To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm.
We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

6601 Morrison Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)

Popular Items

Pomme Frites$8.00
Mac and Cheese$12.00
Smoked Wings$20.00
Half Joyce Farms Chicken - Natural$20.00
Butter Wilted Spinach$7.00
Pan-Fried Corn$10.00
Butter Beans$7.00
Joyce Farms BBQ Quarter Chicken Breast$16.00
Joyce Farms Pasture Raised Beef Burger$19.00
copain bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Duke's Mayonnaise, dijon mustard
Margaux's Succotash$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6601 Morrison Blvd

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
