Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

150 N College St • $$

Avg 4 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Joyce Farms BBQ Half Chicken$16.00
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic
Grits n Bacon$9.00
Joyce Farms Half Chicken- Natural$16.00
Baby kale Caesar$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
Pan-Fried Pan Corn$10.00
Burger$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
Beef Short Rib$27.00
Beef Short Rib, Veal Jus, Buerre Monte
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich, hot butter, pickles, lettuce, mayo
Mac and Cheese$11.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

150 N College St

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
