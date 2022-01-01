Go
Toast

Root and Press

Cafe, eatery, and bookstore!

623 Chandler Street

Turkey Press Panini$13.50
Sliced roast turkey, avo, bacon, spinach, cheese, and mayo.
Egg and Cheese$5.75
Two eggs with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Add Avocado, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon OR Add Vegan Sausage or Bacon
Avocado Melt$11.50
Eggs, cheddar, bacon, spinach, and avocado on grilled wheat.
Log Cabin Latte$5.00
Our espresso with cinnamon-and-brown sugar and maple syrup with a nutmeg topping.
Vegan Egg and Cheese$8.50
JustEgg and chao cheese with spinach and tomato.
Iced Coffees$3.75
Roasted in Worcester, MA
Iced Teas/Lemonades$3.50
Tea Brewed In-House
House Tea Infused w/Lemon
Strawberry Kiwi-Apple
Natalie's Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Raspberry Iced Tea
Hot Coffees$3.25
Roasted in Worcester, MA
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Lattes$5.00
Espresso and steamed milk.
Worcester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
