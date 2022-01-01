Go
Root Cafe - Salem MA

#BeProudofYourDollar - The Root Café supports Root’s mission by creating youth training and employment opportunities. To learn more about Root’s culinary training program, community meals program, or our catering and event space rentals, visit www.rootns.org.

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
3 OZ nut-free chocolate chip cookie (VG)
Atomic Medium Roast (Drip)
Hamburger$8.95
4oz grilled beef patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and onion on the side
Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
Golden crispy tortilla with diced chicken, 3 cheese blend, and a side of salsa
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.95
Classic chicken caesar salad wrapped in a grilled tortilla
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
Rich house-made broth loaded with vegetables shredded white meat and ziti pasta
Soda$1.25
Harbar$3.25
Oat bar surrounded with peanut butter, chocolate, and dried fruit (GF) (VG)
Hummus Pack$6.25
A healthy snack of hummus with pretzels, carrots, celery, green beans (VG)
Pressed Turkey Sandwich$7.95
Sliced turkey, melted 3 cheese blend and sliced tomatoes
Location

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970

Salem MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
