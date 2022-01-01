Root & Bone
Root & Bone is a genuine American restaurant with a southern flair by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101
Location
South Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
