Root & Bone

Root & Bone is a genuine American restaurant with a southern flair by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101

Popular Items

Whole Fried Chicken$36.00
lemon dusted, served with honey Tabasco sauce
Mac & Cheese$9.00
crunchy cheese & biscuit herb crust
1/2 Fried Chicken$19.00
lemon dusted, server with honey Tabasco sauce
Corn Spoon Bread$9.00
cast iron baked spoon bread, cheddar & buttermilk cream (v) (gf)
Full Rack Ribs$38.00
smoky & burnt brown sugar crusted ribs, pickled fresno chilies & tangy bbq (gf)
Angel Biscuits$7.00
honey butter, chicken jus, sea salt + benne seeds
FGT Blt$13.00
fried pickled green tomato, pork belly bacon, pimento cheese & tomato jam
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101

South Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
