Go
Toast

Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall

Fast Casual , locally sourced, home made.

658 Eastview Mall

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar$11.90
Herb marinated or blackened, with romaine, parmigiano reggiano, croutons
Vermont Turkey$12.50
Apple craisin chutney, sharp Vermont cheddar, turkey, mixed greens
Tuna Salad$12.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
Chicken Breast$12.50
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
Thai Tofu (Ve)$11.90
Tofu, spinach, cucumbers, carrot, cilantro, basil, peanut sauce
Veggie (V)$11.90
Romaine, spinach, carrots, tomato, cucumber, avocado, portobello mushroom, mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing
Traditional Cobb$13.90
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot, red onion
Roasted Turkey$12.80
With bacon, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, arugula, peppadew aioli
Root31 Caesar$9.90
Romaine, croutons, shaved fresh hard cheese, tossed in house Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad$12.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
See full menu

Location

658 Eastview Mall

Victor NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nocino

No reviews yet

Nocino is an Italian American restaurant and bar, serving classic dishes from recipes passed down through generations. Nocino is a place that reminds us that lively gatherings of friends and family are always at the heart of good food and drink.

New York Beer Project

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Distillery

No reviews yet

Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

Bocaccinis Italian Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Bocaccinis is an Italian Bistro in Perinton New York. Bocaccinis offers a great dining atmosphere for the whole family. Enjoy some of the best Italian food in the outer Rochester area!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston