Rootastes - Boston Public Market

Lunches curated according to the season, and loaded with nutritional goodness. Design-your-own bowls featuring greens, grains, proteins, and delicious, hearty vegetable sides and sauces.

100 Hanover st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Française$12.00
Multi grains, Winter roasted chicken, Roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprout, Roasted red potatoes, Green beans.
Oat Milk Thai Tea Latte$4.50
Emshika's Thai tea oat milk latte is rich yet light, fragrant yet delicate. Sip on a can and explore the natural ingredients of this uniquely-flavored. It provides some additional sweetness with monk fruit and creaminess, while remains dairy-free.
Tofu Thalia$12.00
Multi Grains, Oven-roasted tofu, Roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprout,
Roasted red potatoes, Green beans.
Queen B$14.00
Multi Grains, French herb roasted steak, Roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprout, Roasted red potatoes, Green beans.
Savory Veggies$12.00
Oven-roasted tofu, Baby spinach, Mandarin orange, Walnut, Cranberry mixed with blood orange shallot vinaigrette, Chickpea and red beans mixed with red curry dressing.
Multi Grains$3.00
Bottled Water$1.00
Build Your Bowl$10.00
Design-your-own bowls featuring greens, grains, proteins, and delicious, hearty vegetable sides and sauces.
French Herb Steak$14.00
French herb roasted steak, Baby spinach, Mandarin orange, Walnut, Cranberry mixed with blood orange shallot vinaigrette, Chickpea and red beans mixed with red curry dressing.
Location

100 Hanover st

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

