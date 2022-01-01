Root Baking

Go
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224

EGG CROIX$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Italian Egg Sandwich$8.00
This sandwich was made to be part of your weekend breakfast routine/hangover cure/Italian-American nostalgia craving. Peppers and Onions the way mama makes 'em. A fried egg for protein, a Dash of Chili Oil to Get ya Going. Add Sausage because you're too skinny, EAT SOMETHING!
Grit Bowl$10.50
HAM CROIX$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.70
CROISSANT$3.81
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
Grain Salad$13.10
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.97
PAIN AU CHOCOLATE$3.99
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
