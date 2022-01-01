Go
Toast
  • /
  • Evans
  • /
  • Rooted Coffeehouse

Rooted Coffeehouse

Come as you are + ENJOY!! We're happy to have you!

3116 William Few Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Banana$7.25
banana + strawberries + yogurt + cinnamon + granola
The Farmer's Cup$2.50
drip coffee + room for cream + sugar. Available hot + iced.
Turkey Brie$8.00
trukey + brie + spinach + peach pepper ginger jam on pretzel bun
Latte$5.00
espresso + milk + syrup
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$5.50
house cold brew sweetened with vanilla + topped with salted caramel cold foam + a caramel drizzle
Sweet Ham$8.00
ham + munster + sliced green apple + garlic butter + fig sweet onion rosemary jam on a pretzel bun
The Classic$7.00
egg + bacon + cheddar + spinach + tomato on ciabatta
Caprese$8.50
mozzarella + tomato + spinach + basil pesto + sundried tomato pesto + balsalmic glaze on ciabatta
Spicy Chicken$8.50
buffalo chicken + cheddar + bacon + spinach + chipotle aioli on ciabatta
Superfood Acai$13.00
organic acai powder + banana + mixed berries + topped with granola + fresh strawberries + fresh bluebs + fresh banana + hemp seeds + goji berries + organic cacao nibs + bee pollen + raw honey
See full menu

Location

3116 William Few Parkway

Evans GA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stay Social Tap & Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0283

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Funnel Cake Lounge

No reviews yet

Your #1 dessert shop serving funnels cakes that are better than the fair!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston