Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boulder
  • /
  • Rooted Craft American Kitchen

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

Craft American Burgers and Fried Chicken

1401 Pearl Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$7.00
Regular, Salt and Vinegar or Truffle Parmesan
**FRIES ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE**
Fries Come with Two Free Sauces of Your Choice
Kids Burger and Fries$8.00
2oz Beef Patty, American Cheese, Served with French Fries
Craft Mac & Cheese$11.00
Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs
Rooted Burger - American$17.00
1/3lb Snake River Farm Wagyu Patty, Diced Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Jalapeño BBQ, Brioche Bun**, Comes with your choice of side-Fries* (**Not Gluten Free**), Slaw, Salad or Kimchi
Optimus Prime$20.00
1/3lb Snake River Farm Wagyu Patty, Diced Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rooted Barbeque, Crispy Onions
Nashville Cluckin' Good Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Heirloom Chicken**, House-made Ranch Slaw, Bread n' Butter Chips, Toasted Brioche Bun** Comes with your choice of side-Fries** (**NOT GLUTEN FREE**), Slaw, Salad or Kimchi
Rooted Burger - Colorado$17.00
1/3lb Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Patty, Roasted Green Chiles, American Cheese, Crispy Onions**, Toasted Brioche Bun**.
served with Fries**, Slaw, or Arugula Salad
(**NOT GLUTEN FREE**)
Coastline Fish n' Chips$16.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette, Shaved Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Cave Aged Blue Cheese
Arugula Salad$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

No reviews yet

A SYMBOL OF PEACE & GLOBAL FRIENDSHIP
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is nestled against the Rocky Mountain Foothills in Boulder Colorado. Sitting alongside Boulder Creek in Central Park, the Teahouse is considered one of Boulder’s most attractive and popular tourist attractions, as well as being a local favorite for great food, tea, and atmosphere.
Completely built by hand without the use of any power tools, the Teahouse was constructed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan as a gift to their sister city, Boulder. It was disassembled, crated up, and sent halfway around the world to be rebuilt in Boulder as a symbol of friendship and cultural exploration. The elaborate and creative teahouse now sits as a reminder to the citizens of Boulder to value cultural diversity, global cooperation, and international friendship.

Jax Fish House - Boulder

No reviews yet

Consistently voted to the "Best of" awards of Boulder and Denver, Jazzer's has served up the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer since 1994. At this Pearl street hotspot, prepare yourself for the welcoming, yet wild vibe that has set Jax apart from all the rest.

Corrida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SALT

No reviews yet

The philosophy at SALT is simple; a belief that the best food travels the shortest distance from farm to table, that menus should change with the seasons and that locally sourced ingredients, combined with European technique and innovative thinking make for a truly remarkable experience.
Chef Roy Benningfield and his staff have made a commitment to source local, organic and fresh ingredients whenever possible. The menu reflects this mind-set, simple, yet elegant and delicious. The wines, while sourced all over the world offer our guests some classic profiles, while introducing them to some new and exciting choices as well. A comfortable blend of neighborhood and fun. Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston