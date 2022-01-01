Rootimentary - 101 E Laurens Street
Open today 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
101 E Laurens Street, Laurens SC 29360
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Michael's Bowls and Wraps - 655 Fairview Rd # A
No Reviews
655 Fairview Rd # A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurant
Humble Pie Pizza Co - 109 W. Trade St. Ste C.
No Reviews
109 W. Trade St. Ste C. Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurant