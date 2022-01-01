Go
Toast

Roots

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

107 S. Main • $$

Avg 4.9 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
Brisket Sammie$11.00
Side Salad$3.00
House Salad$3.50
Smoked Chic BLT$9.50
BBQ Egg Rolls$8.00
Pulled Pork Tacos$9.00
Sea Salt Pretzels$8.00
Kids Meat Platter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

107 S. Main

Almont MI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stevo's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Takeout orders 11am - 9pm daily!
Please support local businesses!

Thee Office Pub & Cookery

No reviews yet

Mastercard, Visa and Discover accepted.

Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Historic Thunder Bay Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston