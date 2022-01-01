Go
Toast

Roots Natural Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

129 E Main St • $

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

129 E Main St

Newark DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Hamilton's On Main

No reviews yet

Authentically American cuisine. Chef driven seasonal menu, chef curated wine list, craft beer, and craft cocktails in an elegant yet approachable fine dining environment.

m2o Burgers & Salads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston