Roots on Railroad

Rethink Restaurant
Call Us
805-296-3040

BBQ

1304 Railroad st • $$

Avg 4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Tri Tip Cobb Salad$16.00
Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing
Tray of Fries$6.00
Served with sea salt and fresh herbs
Ahi Poke Bowl$17.00
Sushi-grade ahi, tossed with seasoning, rice, wakame, and served with greens and crunchy wontons
Hot Dog$8.00
Chicken Shawarma$15.50
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki and tahini sauce wrapped in a warm pita
Tri Tip Sand$17.00
Smoked tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on
grilled sourdough with pickled onions, sweet peppers, housemade barbecue sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with fries
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries
Smash Burger$16.50
Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries
Mac and Cheese Kids$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich (HOT)$15.50
Our original fried chicken sandwich. Juicy hot,spicy and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries
Casual
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1304 Railroad st

Paso Robles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
