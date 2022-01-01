Roots on Railroad
Rethink Restaurant
Call Us
805-296-3040
BBQ
1304 Railroad st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1304 Railroad st
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hotel Cheval
Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.
Just Soup Paso Robles
A daily selection of rotating soups available for pickup and delivery in Paso Robles.
Thomas Hill Organics
Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
A wood-fired pizza & gin joint in beautiful downtown Paso Robles.